Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Antwerp's Tower

At Least Six People Were Killed In A Fire In A Storey Apartment Tower In The Belgian City Of Antwerp On Wednesday

A fire engulfed a 10-storey apartment building in Antwerp, Belgium, on Wednesday, claiming at least six lives, as confirmed by police to local media outlets. Rescuers were seen lowering trapped residents from windows using ropes, reflecting the intensity of the emergency response.

Survivors recounted harrowing moments, describing how they were trapped until firefighting teams arrived. Geert Dewulf, a resident of the building's top floor, shared his ordeal with Belgian broadcaster VRTNWS, mentioning the quick escalation from a power outage to a smoke-filled corridor.

As emergency crews from various districts responded, Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed his condolences via social media. This tragic event follows a series of similar incidents in the country, including a recent warehouse fire in Brussels.