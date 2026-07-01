Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Antwerp's Tower

A devastating fire in a 10-storey apartment tower in Antwerp, Belgium, resulted in at least six deaths. Rescuers worked meticulously to lower residents to safety. The incident has drawn attention to a series of blazes plaguing Belgium in recent weeks, prompting condolences from the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Six People Were Killed In A Fire In A Storey Apartment Tower In The Belgian City Of Antwerp On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:25 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Antwerp's Tower
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A fire engulfed a 10-storey apartment building in Antwerp, Belgium, on Wednesday, claiming at least six lives, as confirmed by police to local media outlets. Rescuers were seen lowering trapped residents from windows using ropes, reflecting the intensity of the emergency response.

Survivors recounted harrowing moments, describing how they were trapped until firefighting teams arrived. Geert Dewulf, a resident of the building's top floor, shared his ordeal with Belgian broadcaster VRTNWS, mentioning the quick escalation from a power outage to a smoke-filled corridor.

As emergency crews from various districts responded, Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed his condolences via social media. This tragic event follows a series of similar incidents in the country, including a recent warehouse fire in Brussels.

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