Trump Touts Progress in Iran Denuclearization Amid US Strikes

President Trump announced positive strides in Iran's denuclearization while revealing recent US military strikes on Iranian ships. As the stock market thrives, Trump's stance remains firm on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran rejects US security strategy at Bahrain summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:22 IST
Trump Touts Progress in Iran Denuclearization Amid US Strikes
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X@SecretaryBurgum). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to spotlight his administration's progress on international diplomacy, President Donald Trump highlighted advances in the denuclearization of Iran, despite ongoing military tensions. Speaking Wednesday, Trump revealed that the US had launched significant strikes on Iranian vessels over a three-night period.

President Trump was optimistic about the trajectory of talks, noting, "As far as things are going, the denuclearization of Iran is moving along well." The president underscored a strategic approach, emphasizing that the US strikes and diplomatic efforts are interconnected in securing a non-nuclear Iran. He also noted record-setting stock market performance amidst the ongoing geopolitical situation.

Concurrently, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi criticized a US-led regional security summit in Bahrain, rebuffing attempts by Western powers to define security frameworks in the Persian Gulf. He asserted that regional control remains firmly under Iran's jurisdiction, dismissing the legitimacy of external military influence.

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