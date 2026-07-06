Dramatic Upsets and Historic Moves Shake Up Sports World

In a thrilling display of sportsmanship, England's ten-man soccer team overcame Mexico, while U.S. striker Folarin Balogun avoided a red-card ban thanks to FIFA's intervention, reportedly after a request from former President Trump. Meanwhile, electrifying performances marked key tennis, swimming, and baseball events throughout the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Soccertenman England Hang On To Beat Battling Mexico In Last Thriller Tenman England Weathered A Mexico Storm At The Azteca Stadium To Reach The World Cup Quarterfinals For The Third Straight Time With A Riproaring Victory Over The Cohosts On Sunday Thanks To A Jude Bellingham Double And Harry Kane Penalty Thomas Tuchels Side Made It Hard For Themselves Against The Cohosts But Handed The Battling Mexicans Their Firstever World Cup Defeat At The Iconic Venue To Set Up A Lasteight Clash With Norway Who Shocked Brazil Earlier On Sunday Soccerwhat Is Article Of Fifas Disciplinary Code That Allows Redcarded Balogun To Play Fifa Will Allow United States Striker Folarin Balogun To Play In Their World Cup Last Clash With Belgium On Monday After Suspending His Ban For A Red Card In The Previous Round | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Historic Moves Shake Up Sports World
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England's tenacious soccer squad overcame adversity by defeating Mexico 3-2 in a gripping World Cup match at Azteca Stadium, setting up an anticipated quarter-final clash with Norway. Jude Bellingham's two goals and a crucial Harry Kane penalty secured England's triumph in this edge-of-seat sporting spectacle.

In an unexpected twist, FIFA reversed U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban after an alleged intervention from Donald Trump. This action allowed Balogun to join his team in their critical World Cup bout against Belgium, drawing global attention to FIFA's disciplinary proceedings.

Meanwhile, standout performances were seen in tennis as Naomi Osaka advanced at Wimbledon, and in swimming, Canada’s Summer McIntosh broke a long-standing world record. The Miami Marlins shone in baseball, achieving an exhilarating win over the Athletics.

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