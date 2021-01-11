Turkey and Greece to resume suspended exploratory talks over territorial claims

Turkey and Greece will resume suspended exploratory talks over territorial claims in the Mediterranean Sea and other issues on Jan. 25 in Istanbul, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, hours after Ankara invited Athens for talks.

Both Ankara and Athens said earlier on Monday they were willing to resume the exploratory talks, which were suspended in 2016 after 60 rounds of talks in 14 years.

