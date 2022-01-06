MoS Home Nityanand Rai tests COVID-19 positive
Union Minister Nityanand Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he attended an event where chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces were present.Rai, 56, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.I have tested positive for Covid. The NSG was represented by an Inspector General-rank officer.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he attended an event where chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces were present.
Rai, 56, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.
''I have tested positive for Covid. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps,'' Rai tweeted in Hindi.
On Wednesday, the minister attended an event here where Ayushman health cards were distributed among CAPF personnel.
Chiefs of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB attended the event. The NSG was represented by an Inspector General-rank officer.
