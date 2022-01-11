Left Menu

Punjab: 22 kg heroin, arms and ammunition recovered in Ferozepur Sector

The BSF on Tuesday thwarted an attempt of Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory by recovering 22 kilograms of heroin in three separate incidents in Ferozepur sector in Punjab, officials said.One pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges was also recovered, they said.In the first incident, the troops of 103 Battalion of the BSF recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 19.375 kg.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:23 IST
Punjab: 22 kg heroin, arms and ammunition recovered in Ferozepur Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF on Tuesday thwarted an attempt of Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory by recovering 22 kilograms of heroin in three separate incidents in Ferozepur sector in Punjab, officials said.

One pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges was also recovered, they said.

In the first incident, the troops of 103 Battalion of the BSF recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 19.375 kg. The troops also recovered one pistol, one magazine and eight live cartridges, the officials said.

Sources said the BSF personnel on duty observed some suspicious movement ahead of border fencing near Border Out Post Amarkot along the Indo-Pakistan border during the early hours. Later a search operation was carried out during which 10 packets tied in yellow wrapping were recovered.

Besides heroin and ammunition, 430 grams of opium was also recovered, they said.

The BSF troops also recovered one packet of heroin each in two other operations, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022