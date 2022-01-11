Punjab: 22 kg heroin, arms and ammunition recovered in Ferozepur Sector

The BSF on Tuesday thwarted an attempt of Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory by recovering 22 kilograms of heroin in three separate incidents in Ferozepur sector in Punjab, officials said.

One pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges was also recovered, they said.

In the first incident, the troops of 103 Battalion of the BSF recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 19.375 kg. The troops also recovered one pistol, one magazine and eight live cartridges, the officials said.

Sources said the BSF personnel on duty observed some suspicious movement ahead of border fencing near Border Out Post Amarkot along the Indo-Pakistan border during the early hours. Later a search operation was carried out during which 10 packets tied in yellow wrapping were recovered.

Besides heroin and ammunition, 430 grams of opium was also recovered, they said.

The BSF troops also recovered one packet of heroin each in two other operations, the officials said.

