Destabilisation from within main risk for Ukraine, president says
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the main risk for his country was detabilisation from within, including an economic crisis.
He said NATO was the only guarantor of hard security Ukraine saw in its stand-off with Russia, warning that the military alliance's eastern members might also be exposed to cyber attacks and other intimidation tactics by Moscow.
