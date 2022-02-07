Man held for killing father in Palghar

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly killing his father after the latter refused to give him money, an official said. The incident took place on February 1 at Ranjanpada in Jawhar area here.

The victim, Janu Mali (70), had withdrawn Rs 900 from his bank account, which he used to get per month as part of a government scheme.

The accused, Ravindra Mali, demanded money from his father, but he refused. The accused then allegedly beat him up severely, the official at the district rural police control room said.

The injure victim was rushed to the Mokhada government hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors advised that he be shifted to a hospital in Nashik, but the accused took the victim home where he died the next day, the official said.

Following a police complaint filed by a family member, the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

