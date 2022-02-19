Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:56 IST
A group of lawmakers and foreign media visiting the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine came under fire and had to be evacuated to a shelter, the spokeswoman for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party said on Saturday.
She did not provide further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy's
- Ukraine
Advertisement