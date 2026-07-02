Drone Strike Hits Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region

One Person Was Killed And An Industrial Facility Damaged In A Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russias Nizhny Novgorod Region

A Ukrainian drone attack has resulted in the death of one person and damage to an industrial facility in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, as reported by local governor Gleb Nikitin. The incident occurred on Thursday, escalating tensions in the already strained area.

The targeted region is notably home to the NORSI oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, highlighting the strategic significance of the attack. While one life was tragically lost, four other individuals sustained injuries.

The governor has confirmed the details of the attack as investigations continue. This development underscores ongoing hostilities and the precariousness of industrial assets in conflict zones.