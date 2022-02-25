Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality - Russian spy chief
Russia's Foreign Intelligence (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin said the only way forward for Ukraine was neutrality, a day after Russia launched an invasion of the country. The Kremlin said earlier it noted Ukrainian statements that Kyiv was willing to discuss neutral status and was analysing them.
Ukraine was promised eventual NATO membership as far back as 2008. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the run-up to Russia's invasion that this would be a "red line" for Moscow.
