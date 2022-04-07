UK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times
Britain is drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, according to The Times.
Options under consideration in the Ministry of Defence include sending a protected patrol vehicle, such as the Mastiff, or a vehicle like the Jackal, which can be used as a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle, the report said. The vehicles would be stripped of sensitive equipment and British troops would be sent to a country neigbouring Ukraine to carry out training, The Times reported, citing a defence source.
Further support, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, would be announced by Britain in the coming days, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Ukraine
- Britain
- Ministry of Defence
- Times
ALSO READ
Boxing-Usyk to prepare for Joshua rematch after gaining permission to leave Ukraine-ESPN
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
US agrees to lift taxes on British steel, aluminum
Russia has ‘failed’ to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine: US
New U.S.-U.K. trade deal cuts tariffs on British steel, American motorcycles, bourbon