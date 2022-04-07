Left Menu

UK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 03:24 IST
Britain is drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, according to The Times.

Options under consideration in the Ministry of Defence include sending a protected patrol vehicle, such as the Mastiff, or a vehicle like the Jackal, which can be used as a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle, the report said. The vehicles would be stripped of sensitive equipment and British troops would be sent to a country neigbouring Ukraine to carry out training, The Times reported, citing a defence source.

Further support, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, would be announced by Britain in the coming days, the report said.

