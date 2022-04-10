Death toll from Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 57, Ukraine official says

The death toll from a missile strike on the train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has risen to 57 people, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sunday.

Kyrylenko said 109 people were wounded in the attack, which Ukraine has blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)