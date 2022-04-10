Left Menu

Death toll from Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 57, Ukraine official says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The death toll from a missile strike on the train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has risen to 57 people, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sunday.

Kyrylenko said 109 people were wounded in the attack, which Ukraine has blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.

