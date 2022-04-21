Left Menu

Danish PM pledges more military aid to Ukraine worth around $90 million

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:49 IST
Danish PM pledges more military aid to Ukraine worth around $90 million
Mette Frederiksen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Denmark's prime minister on Thursday said her country would give further military aid worth $90 million to Ukraine and support further sanctions against Russia.

Speaking at a briefing during a visit to Kyiv, Mette Frederiksen said Denmark's total military assistance amounted to around $146 million. ($1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022