Danish PM pledges more military aid to Ukraine worth around $90 million

Denmark's prime minister on Thursday said her country would give further military aid worth $90 million to Ukraine and support further sanctions against Russia.

Speaking at a briefing during a visit to Kyiv, Mette Frederiksen said Denmark's total military assistance amounted to around $146 million. ($1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns)

