Danish PM pledges more military aid to Ukraine worth around $90 million
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Denmark's prime minister on Thursday said her country would give further military aid worth $90 million to Ukraine and support further sanctions against Russia.
Speaking at a briefing during a visit to Kyiv, Mette Frederiksen said Denmark's total military assistance amounted to around $146 million. ($1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns)
