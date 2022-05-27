Greece protests to Iran over "violent seizure" of two ships
Greece
- Greece
Greece on Friday protested to Iran's ambassador in Athens over what it called a "violent seizure" of two Greek-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf by Iranian forces, the country's foreign ministry said.
It called for the immediate release of the ships and its crews, calling Iran's actions "piracy".
