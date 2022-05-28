Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-05-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 11:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and inspects the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
PM Modi also inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital.

Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the Prime Minister, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will the Seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crores. The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day. (ANI)

