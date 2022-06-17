Left Menu

Man stabbed to death over trivial issue in Delhi

Later, their families intervened and the argument escalated, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.It was found that four injured persons went to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial BJRM Hospital where Abdul Mutalif succumbed to his injuries, she said.Mukhia alias Mohammad Russaq, his brother Mohammad Rutaj, along with a few others, hit Mutalif, Shahida Khatoon, Abdul Wahid and Shabnam, the police said.Rutaj stabbed Mutalif in the chest.

Man stabbed to death over trivial issue in Delhi
A man was stabbed to death and three others sustained minor injuries during a quarrel between two families over a trivial issue in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mutalif (42), a resident of Jahangirpuri's E-Block, they said.

According to police, they received information around 10.45 pm on Thursday about an argument between two neighbors in Jahangirpuri's E-Block.

During the inquiry, it was found that an argument broke out between two minor boys after the bicycle of one of them accidentally hit the other. Later, their families intervened and the argument escalated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

It was found that four injured persons went to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where Abdul Mutalif succumbed to his injuries, she said.

Mukhia alias Mohammad Russaq, his brother Mohammad Rutaj, along with a few others, hit Mutalif, Shahida Khatoon, Abdul Wahid, and Shabnam, the police said.

Tutaj stabbed Mutalif in the chest. Shahida, Shabnam, and Abdul Wahid sustained minor injuries, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter. Raj (31) has been arrested. Russia is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

