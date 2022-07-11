Left Menu

10 Nigerian nationals arrested in UP for possessing cannabis, liquor

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:03 IST
10 Nigerian nationals arrested in UP for possessing cannabis, liquor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Nigerian nationals, including five women, were arrested for possessing cannabis and a large quantity of liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police officials said.

Over 300 gm of cannabis, 217 cans and bottles of beer, and 17 bottles of whiskey were recovered from an apartment in Sector Omicron 1, a police spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said, the foreigners were held after input was received about them partying in the apartment on Sunday night, where intoxicating substances like drugs and liquor were also being used.

''During the inspection, the police seized 310 gm of cannabis from the flat. Those arrested have admitted to consuming it. Also, 217 cans and bottles of beer, 17 bottles of whiskey (including those meant for sale in Delhi) were seized,'' Pandey said.

Another senior official told PTI that the arrested foreigners failed to produce valid documents for their stay in India.

The apartment belonged to a Greater Noida local who had rented it out to the accused, the official added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station under provisions of the Excise Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

Further probe in the case is underway, Pandey said, adding that all 10 have been produced in a local court on Monday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022