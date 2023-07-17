Police arrest factory owner for manufacturing fake products of lubricant brands in Delhi
A godown in Nangloi was searched after Singh disclosed the place where he supplied counterfeit materials.At the godown, labourers were allegedly manufacturing and packing spurious lubricants in containers of various lubricant companies.
A factory owner was arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit products of several lubricant brands in west Delhi's Khyala area, officials said on Monday.
Police acted on the complaint of a Gulf-based lubricant company, which claimed that spurious lubricant products were being produced and sold in Khyala area, a senior police officer said.
A search was conducted at a place in Nar Singh Garden, Khyala, where the accused, Gurpreet Singh, was apprehended, the officer said.
Singh was found involved in the printing of counterfeit labels of a Gulf-based lubricant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. He also disclosed the spot in Nangloi area where he supplied the counterfeit materials, police said. A godown in Nangloi was searched after Singh disclosed the place where he supplied counterfeit materials.
At the godown, labourers were allegedly manufacturing and packing spurious lubricants in containers of various lubricant companies. The entire premises contained empty containers and some liquid, and it has been sealed, the DCP said. Singh established a factory in Nar Singh Garden, Khyala to allegedly carry out the illicit operations, police said. He also procured buckets from Mundka, Nangloi, Bawana and Kolkata for his operations, they said. Counterfeit stickers of reputed companies were allegedly affixed onto the buckets by him, they added.
Singh was previously involved in a case of Trade Mark Act in 2021, police added.
