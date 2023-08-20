Left Menu

The Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Dutch prime minister says

PTI | Eindhoven | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:11 IST
The Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Dutch prime minister says
Mark Rutte Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine.

Rutte, meeting with Zelenskyy at a Dutch air base, said the planes would be delivered once unspecified conditions are met.

The announcement came minutes after Rutte and Zelenskyy inspected two gray F-16 jets parked in a hangar at the base.

The offer came two days after the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized the countries to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023