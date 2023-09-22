Left Menu

Venezuela's electoral council to provide assistance to opposition's primary

Venezuela's National Electoral Council unanimously approved to provide technical assistance for a primary election that will allow the South American country to choose an opposition candidate to run for president, the head of the electoral body said on Friday. A firm date for the presidential election has not yet been set as President Nicolas Maduro's government, the opposition and the U.S. government try to progress towards an agreement on how to secure fair and free elections.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:57 IST
A firm date for the presidential election has not yet been set as President Nicolas Maduro's government, the opposition and the U.S. government try to progress towards an agreement on how to secure fair and free elections.

A firm date for the presidential election has not yet been set as President Nicolas Maduro's government, the opposition and the U.S. government try to progress towards an agreement on how to secure fair and free elections. The U.S. and most Western nation's consider Maduro's 2018 re-election a sham. In recent months, the government has banned some opposition candidates from participating in the election, including front runner Maria Corina Machado, a move that has been criticized by Washington.

Representatives from the opposition are expected to meet the National Electoral Council in coming days to discuss the assistance, said council chief Elvis Amoroso in a broadcast conference. The primary is expected to be held on Oct. 22, but the council has not confirmed the date. The opposition had denounced the slow response to its request for technical assistance, which sent to the electoral council in June. New council authorities were appointed in August.

