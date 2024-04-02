Iran's Revolutionary Guard says two of its generals were killed in strike on Syrian consulate

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard on Monday said that seven of its members were killed in an airstrike that struck Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital.

Syrian officials and state media pinned the attack on Israel, which declined to comment.

The strike on Iran's embassy compound appears to signify an escalation of Israel's targeting of Iranian military officials and their allies in Syria, which have intensified since Hamas militants — who are supported by Iran — attacked Israel on October 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)