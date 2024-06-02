Left Menu

Actor and Former MLA Karunas Found with 40 Bullets at Airport

Former MLA and actor Karunas was found carrying 40 bullets in his bag at a domestic airport. During security checks, he claimed to have valid documentation for the bullets. Authorities informed him that carrying bullets aboard the aircraft is prohibited, and he was allowed to leave the airport.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:06 IST
In a surprising incident at the domestic airport on Sunday, 40 bullets were discovered in the bag of former MLA and renowned actor Karunas during a routine security check, officials reported.

Upon inquiry, Karunas asserted that he had the necessary documents to legally possess the bullets. Despite this, airport authorities clarified that carrying ammunition inside the aircraft is strictly prohibited.

After a thorough inspection, Karunas was permitted to leave the airport, highlighting the stringent security measures enforced in domestic air travel.

