Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Stepbrother Clash in Telangana

A 28-year-old man tragically lost his life after an altercation with his stepbrothers over a contentious land dispute in Narayanpet, Telangana, police reported on Friday.

The deceased had visited the disputed land with his brothers on Thursday, despite an ongoing court case and police interventions. An ensuing confrontation led to his fatal injuries, while two others were hurt.

A video of the incident has circulated widely, showing the man lying on the ground. Authorities have registered a murder case, apprehending four out of the seven accused. Two suspects are receiving medical treatment in Hyderabad, and one remains at large.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, expressing grave concern, vowed stringent action against those involved in violence and criticized police inaction. An official statement indicated a directive for strict law enforcement. Additionally, a local sub-inspector faced suspension for negligence and improper conduct during the incident.

