Jharkhand CM Mourns Ranchi Man's Tragic Death in Kuwait Fire

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed grief over the demise of a Ranchi man in a Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed over 40 Indian lives. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family. The deceased, Md Ali Hussain, had recently moved to Kuwait.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:53 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic demise of a Ranchi man in the Kuwait fire incident, which has claimed the lives of more than 40 Indians.

Soren announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Md Ali Hussain, aged 24, a resident of Hindpiri locality in Ranchi, was killed in the fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Kuwait. Ali had moved to Kuwait only 18 days ago.

In a social media post on X, Soren conveyed his heartfelt condolences and prayed for divine strength for the bereaved family to endure this tragic loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

