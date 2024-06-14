Jharkhand CM Mourns Ranchi Man's Tragic Death in Kuwait Fire

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic demise of a Ranchi man in the Kuwait fire incident, which has claimed the lives of more than 40 Indians.

Soren announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Md Ali Hussain, aged 24, a resident of Hindpiri locality in Ranchi, was killed in the fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Kuwait. Ali had moved to Kuwait only 18 days ago.

In a social media post on X, Soren conveyed his heartfelt condolences and prayed for divine strength for the bereaved family to endure this tragic loss.

