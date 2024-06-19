India Boosts Forensic Infrastructure with ₹2,254.43 Cr Scheme
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a ₹2,254.43 crore scheme approved by the Union cabinet to enhance forensic infrastructure. The initiative aims to train manpower and boost timely justice. The central sector project will establish forensic labs and National Forensic Sciences University campuses, ensuring inclusive development and justice delivery.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday a significant ₹2,254.43 crore investment approved by the Union cabinet to upgrade forensic infrastructure in India. This move is expected to expedite justice delivery and enhance the training of forensic professionals.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this critical approval, Shah highlighted the establishment of state-of-the-art forensic laboratories and the expansion of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campuses nationwide as key components of the project. In a post on X, Shah emphasized the government's dedication to inclusive development and justice for all.
The National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFlES), with a financial outlay of ₹2,254.43 crore, will be rolled out from 2024-25 to 2028-29. The initiative aims to set up and enhance forensic campuses and laboratories across the country.
