Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Local District
A tragic car accident in the Eral district claimed the lives of three women on Sunday. While one woman died on the spot, the other two were declared dead at a nearby hospital. The driver has been arrested. Chief Minister M K Stalin offered an ex-gratia to the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Sunday, three women lost their lives in the Eral district when a car tragically knocked them down, according to police reports.
While one woman succumbed immediately at the scene, two others were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The car's driver has been taken into custody, authorities confirmed.
Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his deep sorrow over the heartbreaking event and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In an official statement, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for a surviving woman who is currently receiving medical treatment at a local government hospital.
