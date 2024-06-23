Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Local District

In a tragic incident on Sunday, three women lost their lives in the Eral district when a car tragically knocked them down, according to police reports.

While one woman succumbed immediately at the scene, two others were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The car's driver has been taken into custody, authorities confirmed.

Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his deep sorrow over the heartbreaking event and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In an official statement, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for a surviving woman who is currently receiving medical treatment at a local government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)