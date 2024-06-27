Left Menu

Zelenskiy to Sign Major Security Pacts at EU Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend a European Union summit in Brussels, signing three key security agreements. This includes a landmark pact with the EU's 27 member states, as Ukraine continues to fend off Russia's invasion. Zelenskiy aims to solidify extensive support for Ukraine, addressing both EU and NATO engagements.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:52 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will be attending a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday, said he would sign three security agreements, including one with the 27-member bloc.

The two-day summit, which will discuss helping Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, comes days after the European Union began formal accession talks for Kyiv, a process that typically takes years. Ukraine, which has been locked in heavy fighting with Russia since the latter's February 2022 invasion, has signed security agreements with 17 countries this year.

Zelenskiy talked up a new security agreement he planned to sign with the EU, but did not name the other two countries he said would be signing such pacts. "For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 member states to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional changes," he said on X.

Shortly after Zelenskiy arrived, the NATO military alliance said the Ukrainian leader would also meet Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday. Kyiv has been urging the U.S.-led bloc to make a "strong" decision to bring Kyiv closer into its fold when it holds its summit of NATO leaders in Washington next month.

