Nepalese Nationals Arrested with 1.5 kg Opium in Himachal Pradesh

Police in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, have arrested two Nepalese nationals on Thursday for possessing 1.5 kg of opium in Theog Subdivision, according to officials.

The suspects, identified as Tilak Bohra and Shuba Budha, were employed as laborers in Narkanda, the police added.

An alert was issued regarding a car transporting a significant amount of opium. Following this tip-off, law enforcement set up a barrier near Gadegal village and managed to intercept the vehicle. A search of the car revealed 1.5 kg of opium. Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, confirmed that a case under sections 18 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been filed against the two men.

