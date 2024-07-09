Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Russian Power Substation Amid Drone Attack

A fire erupted at a power substation in Russia's Rostov region following a drone assault launched by Ukraine. The attack led to the ignition of two transformers, according to Governor Vasily Golubev. Air defense systems successfully neutralized many of the drones involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 06:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 06:03 IST
Blaze Erupts at Russian Power Substation Amid Drone Attack
AI Generated Representative Image

A fire erupted at a power substation in Russia's Rostov region after Ukraine launched multiple drones overnight, said Vasily Golubev, the governor of the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine.

Golubev announced on Telegram that the air attack in the Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky district set two transformers on fire at the power substation. He added that air defense systems managed to destroy tens of drones aimed at the region.

Further details on the extent of the damage and any potential casualties were not immediately available.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024