Blaze Erupts at Russian Power Substation Amid Drone Attack

A fire erupted at a power substation in Russia's Rostov region after Ukraine launched multiple drones overnight, said Vasily Golubev, the governor of the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine.

Golubev announced on Telegram that the air attack in the Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky district set two transformers on fire at the power substation. He added that air defense systems managed to destroy tens of drones aimed at the region.

Further details on the extent of the damage and any potential casualties were not immediately available.

