Congress Leaders Mourn Unnao Road Accident Victims

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condoled the tragic loss of 18 lives in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and urged the administration to provide comprehensive assistance to those affected.

Kharge also appealed to workers of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, to assist victims. The accident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area and resulted in 19 injuries.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi echoed Kharge's sentiments on Facebook, urging the government to aid the families and victims. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended heartfelt condolences and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

