Protest Erupts in Shimla: Mosque Demolition Controversy

VHP leaders, former councillors, and panchayat chiefs were among 50 individuals booked for violence during a recent protest in Shimla, police confirmed on Sunday. The protest demanded the demolition of an illegal mosque portion in Sanjauli.

On September 11, protesters clashed with security forces, breaking barricades and pelting stones. Police responded with water cannons and batons, resulting in injuries to about 10 people, including police and women. The Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated that call details and video evidence have led to further case registrations.

The ongoing tensions saw a breakthrough when a Muslim welfare committee offered to demolish the unauthorized part of the mosque to preserve harmony. Members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangarh Committee welcomed the move, expressing hope for restored peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)