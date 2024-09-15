Senior IPS Officers Suspended Over Actress Harassment Case

Three senior IPS officers from Andhra Pradesh, including a Director General, have been suspended for allegedly hastily arresting and harassing a Mumbai-based actor-cum-model without proper investigation.

The suspended officers include former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata, and Vishal Gunni, the then Deputy Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada. An inquiry revealed their role in the alleged misconduct.

The actress had accused the officers of intimidation during the prior government, pressuring her to withdraw a case against a top Mumbai corporate executive. The state government found prima facie evidence warranting disciplinary proceedings.

