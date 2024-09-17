Russia Reclaims Villages in Kursk Amid Intense Counter-Offensive

Russia announced on Monday that it had reclaimed control of two villages in the western Kursk region from Ukrainian forces, identifying the settlements as Uspenovka and Borki. This follows ongoing battles since early August when Ukraine launched its largest attack on Russian soil since World War Two.

The recapture claims come amid reports from a senior Russian commander suggesting control over ten settlements in Kursk, countered by Ukrainian statements asserting control of around 100 villages over a sprawling area. The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered evacuations of settlements near the Ukrainian border, as friction continues in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the controlled situation in Kursk, noting the slow advance of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. Struggles for strategic regions such as Pokrovsk persist, with 100 battles reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine conducted prisoner exchanges, and Russia is requesting humanitarian intervention in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)