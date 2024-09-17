Left Menu

Russia Reclaims Villages in Kursk Amid Intense Counter-Offensive

Russia announced the recapture of two villages in its western Kursk region from Ukraine, marking significant developments in Moscow's counter-offensive. Ukraine's forces maintain control over approximately 100 villages in the area, while the situation remains highly contested. The conflict includes heavy clashes, prisoner exchanges, and humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 02:04 IST
Russia Reclaims Villages in Kursk Amid Intense Counter-Offensive

Russia announced on Monday that it had reclaimed control of two villages in the western Kursk region from Ukrainian forces, identifying the settlements as Uspenovka and Borki. This follows ongoing battles since early August when Ukraine launched its largest attack on Russian soil since World War Two.

The recapture claims come amid reports from a senior Russian commander suggesting control over ten settlements in Kursk, countered by Ukrainian statements asserting control of around 100 villages over a sprawling area. The governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered evacuations of settlements near the Ukrainian border, as friction continues in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the controlled situation in Kursk, noting the slow advance of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. Struggles for strategic regions such as Pokrovsk persist, with 100 battles reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine conducted prisoner exchanges, and Russia is requesting humanitarian intervention in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024