NGT Seeks Ministry's Reply on Carcinogenic Chemicals in Cars

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested a response from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and other concerned authorities about the use of cancer-causing chemicals in automobiles.

The bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, initiated this inquiry after taking suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the presence of two carcinogenic flame retardants - TDCIPP and TCEP - in vehicles. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) disclosed that it lacks facilities to test these substances for carcinogenicity.

The tribunal also noted that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had not taken a definitive stance on this issue in its September 10 report. Subsequently, the tribunal has included several key figures and authorities as respondents to provide their responses within eight weeks. The matter will be revisited on January 3, 2025.

