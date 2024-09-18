Shockwaves in Bhopal: Teacher Arrested for Assaulting Toddler

Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher from a private school in Bhopal for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl student, an official said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has promised strict action, while the opposition Congress has criticized the BJP government for failing to protect children. The child's mother contacted police on Monday after the school management allegedly ignored her complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla reported.

Upon receiving the complaint, police conducted a thorough investigation at the school and subsequently arrested the accused, Kasim Rehan, who is a computer teacher.

The teacher has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape. Further investigation is ongoing.

