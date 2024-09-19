Left Menu

Brother's Tragic Demise: A Tale of Family Feud and Deception

A man was arrested in Vikramgad, Palghar district for allegedly murdering his younger brother. Shivam Lohar's body was discovered in a dam. Akash, the elder brother, reportedly killed Shivam due to his drinking habits and disputes. Akash was arrested on September 13 after police traced his autorickshaw to the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:14 IST
Brother's Tragic Demise: A Tale of Family Feud and Deception
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Vikramgad, located in Palghar district, on charges of murdering his younger sibling, a police official reported on Thursday.

The body of 19-year-old Shivam Lohar was discovered in a dam in Sajan village on September 5, according to the official.

'Lohar was murdered by his elder brother Akash (28) due to frequent conflicts over Shivam's drinking problems. On September 1, Akash took him to an isolated spot near the dam, intoxicated him heavily, and then strangled him. He subsequently disposed of Lohar's body in the dam,' stated Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil during a press briefing.

'Akash was apprehended after our investigation revealed his autorickshaw was present at the murder scene. He was arrested on September 13,' the Superintendent said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024