Brother's Tragic Demise: A Tale of Family Feud and Deception
A man was arrested in Vikramgad, Palghar district for allegedly murdering his younger brother. Shivam Lohar's body was discovered in a dam. Akash, the elder brother, reportedly killed Shivam due to his drinking habits and disputes. Akash was arrested on September 13 after police traced his autorickshaw to the crime scene.
A man has been arrested in Vikramgad, located in Palghar district, on charges of murdering his younger sibling, a police official reported on Thursday.
The body of 19-year-old Shivam Lohar was discovered in a dam in Sajan village on September 5, according to the official.
'Lohar was murdered by his elder brother Akash (28) due to frequent conflicts over Shivam's drinking problems. On September 1, Akash took him to an isolated spot near the dam, intoxicated him heavily, and then strangled him. He subsequently disposed of Lohar's body in the dam,' stated Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil during a press briefing.
'Akash was apprehended after our investigation revealed his autorickshaw was present at the murder scene. He was arrested on September 13,' the Superintendent said.
