Tragic Incident in Sahaspur: Mother Arrested for Infanticide

A woman named Chandani was arrested for allegedly killing her two-month-old son by throwing him into a pond in Sahaspur. The infant’s body was discovered near Idgah. During interrogation, Chandani confessed to the crime. An FIR has been lodged against her, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:59 IST
In a tragic incident in Sahaspur, a mother has been arrested for allegedly killing her two-month-old infant son. Police identified the accused as Chandani, following the discovery of the child's body near Idgah, Sahaspur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dharm Singh Marchal revealed that the boy was Chandani and Salim's son. The police investigation determined that she threw the infant into a pond.

Chandani confessed to disposing of the child's body in the bushes after trying and failing to save him. The incident was reported to the police by Salim, leading to Chandani's arrest as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

