Tragic Incident in Sahaspur: Mother Arrested for Infanticide

In a tragic incident in Sahaspur, a mother has been arrested for allegedly killing her two-month-old infant son. Police identified the accused as Chandani, following the discovery of the child's body near Idgah, Sahaspur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dharm Singh Marchal revealed that the boy was Chandani and Salim's son. The police investigation determined that she threw the infant into a pond.

Chandani confessed to disposing of the child's body in the bushes after trying and failing to save him. The incident was reported to the police by Salim, leading to Chandani's arrest as the investigation continues.

