Tragic Unveiling: The Dark Tale of an Abducted Entrepreneur

The body of 35-year-old Zakir Hussain, who was allegedly abducted and murdered, was exhumed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The victim, involved in supplying laborers, was lured by Videsh Mardi for financial extortion. Authorities arrested Mardi, recovering the victim's remains for investigation.

Updated: 12-10-2024 00:11 IST
The body of 35-year-old Zakir Hussain from West Bengal, who was allegedly abducted and murdered, was exhumed from a forest in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district last Friday, according to police reports.

A collaborative police effort from Dalkhola in West Bengal's North Dinajpur and the Kandra police unearthed the body in the presence of a magistrate. The search was conducted in the Champanagar forest, situated under Burudih Panchayat jurisdiction.

Hussain, who supplied laborers to companies, was led to the village by Videsh Mardi. Mardi allegedly extorted over Rs 95,000 from Hussain and demanded more from his wife. Arrests were made after tracking Mardi's phone, and Hussain's body was recovered for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

