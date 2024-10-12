Arunachal Police Busts Porn Ring Exploiting Local Girl's Image
Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two individuals for producing and disseminating a pornography video using a girl's photograph. The video circulated on social media platforms, initially shared on Telegram for money. Both the main accused and an accomplice were apprehended, and the devices used as evidence were seized.
In a significant crackdown, Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two persons for creating and distributing a pornographic video, which involved the photograph of a local girl, a police officer reported on Saturday.
The girl, upon finding her image misused in the video across various social media channels, lodged a formal complaint with the Naharlagun police station. Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo stated that the video was first circulated via the Telegram app for monetary gain.
The principal suspect, responsible for fabricating and circulating the illicit content, was detained along with an accomplice in Naharlagun on Friday. The police have confiscated devices linked to the crime as part of their ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
