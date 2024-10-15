Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Russia Urges Diplomacy Between Koreas

Russia's Foreign Ministry accuses South Korea of increasing tensions with North Korea. The ministry calls for diplomacy to restore stability on the Korean peninsula. Russia, having strengthened ties with North Korea since its 2022 Ukraine invasion, urges peaceful resolution and opposes South Korean actions it deems aggressive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 02:49 IST
Tensions Rise: Russia Urges Diplomacy Between Koreas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused South Korea of exacerbating tensions with North Korea, urging diplomatic engagement to restore peace on the Korean peninsula. This comes amid accusations from the North, claiming South Korean drones crossed into its airspace near Pyongyang.

The call for diplomacy is significant against the backdrop of strengthened ties between Russia and North Korea following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have recently exchanged visits, solidifying military and diplomatic relations.

In a further move, President Putin submitted a treaty text to the State Duma, aiming to secure a strategic partnership with North Korea. Meanwhile, Ukraine reports detecting North Korean weaponry in attacks, which raises further concern about international military alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024