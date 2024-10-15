Tensions Rise: Russia Urges Diplomacy Between Koreas

Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused South Korea of exacerbating tensions with North Korea, urging diplomatic engagement to restore peace on the Korean peninsula. This comes amid accusations from the North, claiming South Korean drones crossed into its airspace near Pyongyang.

The call for diplomacy is significant against the backdrop of strengthened ties between Russia and North Korea following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have recently exchanged visits, solidifying military and diplomatic relations.

In a further move, President Putin submitted a treaty text to the State Duma, aiming to secure a strategic partnership with North Korea. Meanwhile, Ukraine reports detecting North Korean weaponry in attacks, which raises further concern about international military alliances.

