Diplomatic Turmoil: India-Canada Tensions Escalate
Britain has expressed support for India's cooperation with Canada's legal process amidst a diplomatic dispute. This follows accusations by Canada linking India's diplomats to the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, heightening tensions and casting a spotlight on potential targeting of dissidents.
In the midst of rising diplomatic tensions, Britain asserted on Wednesday that India's cooperation with Canada's legal process marks the appropriate step forward. The statement underscores Britain's full confidence in the Canadian judicial system.
The row intensified after Canada, on Monday, implicated India's high commissioner and other officials in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. These accusations have sparked a broader discussion on New Delhi's alleged attempts to target Indian dissidents residing in Canada.
The situation has put the spotlight on international diplomatic relations, with Britain advocating for a legal resolution and emphasizing faith in Canada's ability to navigate the complex scenario.
