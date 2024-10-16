Diplomatic Turmoil: India-Canada Tensions Escalate

In the midst of rising diplomatic tensions, Britain asserted on Wednesday that India's cooperation with Canada's legal process marks the appropriate step forward. The statement underscores Britain's full confidence in the Canadian judicial system.

The row intensified after Canada, on Monday, implicated India's high commissioner and other officials in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. These accusations have sparked a broader discussion on New Delhi's alleged attempts to target Indian dissidents residing in Canada.

The situation has put the spotlight on international diplomatic relations, with Britain advocating for a legal resolution and emphasizing faith in Canada's ability to navigate the complex scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)