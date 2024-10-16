Owaisi Court Appearance Over 2022 Convoy Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a court appearance on Wednesday to provide his statement in connection to an attack on his convoy at the Pilkhuwa toll plaza two years ago.

The incident, which took place on February 3, 2022, involved accused Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who allegedly fired at Owaisi's vehicle during his journey to Delhi. Fortunately, the AIMIM leader emerged unscathed. The suspects are currently out on bail.

Owaisi, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP representing Hyderabad, appeared before the Additional District Judge. Pilkhua Police Station's Station House Officer Munish Pratap indicated that the MP might need to return on Thursday as the court proceedings remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)