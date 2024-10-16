Owaisi Court Appearance Over 2022 Convoy Attack
On Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeared in court to give his statement regarding a 2022 attack on his convoy at Pilkhuwa toll plaza. The accused fired at Owaisi's car armed and have since been bailed. Court proceedings might extend into Thursday for further testimony.
The incident, which took place on February 3, 2022, involved accused Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who allegedly fired at Owaisi's vehicle during his journey to Delhi. Fortunately, the AIMIM leader emerged unscathed. The suspects are currently out on bail.
Owaisi, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP representing Hyderabad, appeared before the Additional District Judge. Pilkhua Police Station's Station House Officer Munish Pratap indicated that the MP might need to return on Thursday as the court proceedings remain ongoing.
