Left Menu

Owaisi Court Appearance Over 2022 Convoy Attack

On Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeared in court to give his statement regarding a 2022 attack on his convoy at Pilkhuwa toll plaza. The accused fired at Owaisi's car armed and have since been bailed. Court proceedings might extend into Thursday for further testimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:26 IST
Owaisi Court Appearance Over 2022 Convoy Attack
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a court appearance on Wednesday to provide his statement in connection to an attack on his convoy at the Pilkhuwa toll plaza two years ago.

The incident, which took place on February 3, 2022, involved accused Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who allegedly fired at Owaisi's vehicle during his journey to Delhi. Fortunately, the AIMIM leader emerged unscathed. The suspects are currently out on bail.

Owaisi, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP representing Hyderabad, appeared before the Additional District Judge. Pilkhua Police Station's Station House Officer Munish Pratap indicated that the MP might need to return on Thursday as the court proceedings remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024