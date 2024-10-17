Zelenskiy's NATO Victory Plan: A Strategic Appeal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has presented his 'victory plan' to European leaders, emphasizing the strategic importance of an immediate NATO invitation to Ukraine in combating Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy addressed the need for military aid and a geopolitical shift at a pivotal EU summit in Brussels.

The appeal comes at a crucial moment, with Russian forces advancing in eastern Ukraine and uncertainty looming over Western support amid the upcoming U.S. presidential election. While NATO allies, particularly the United States, remain hesitant to grant an immediate NATO membership invitation, they promised continued backing for Ukraine.

Despite resistance from key allies like Germany, Baltic nations have expressed support for Ukraine's NATO ambitions, asserting that an invitation represents a 'point of no return.' Zelenskiy's plan also requests permission to target Russian territory with Western weapons, proposing a partnership in developing Ukraine's mineral resources.

