Left Menu

Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Postponed

The hearing of Rahul Gandhi's defamation case, originally scheduled for Thursday in the MP-MLA court, has been postponed to October 31 due to the special judge's absence. The case stems from comments made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka polls, considered objectionable by plaintiff Vijay Mishra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:08 IST
Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Postponed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hearing of a defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been postponed to October 31. The scheduled Thursday session could not proceed as the special judge was on leave.

Shubham Verma, the special judge, will not be available, leading to the rescheduling of the court date, according to Santosh Kumar Pandey, the plaintiff's advocate. The case, brought forth by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, revolves around comments allegedly made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka elections targeted at Amit Shah, then the BJP president.

Previously, on July 26, Gandhi denied the charges, labeling them as politically motivated. During the last court hearing on October 9, the statement of Mishra was recorded, and the court asked for evidence from the complainant. A warrant due to Gandhi's non-appearance was issued in December 2023, but he surrendered and secured bail in February 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024