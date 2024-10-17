Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Postponed

The hearing of a defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been postponed to October 31. The scheduled Thursday session could not proceed as the special judge was on leave.

Shubham Verma, the special judge, will not be available, leading to the rescheduling of the court date, according to Santosh Kumar Pandey, the plaintiff's advocate. The case, brought forth by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, revolves around comments allegedly made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka elections targeted at Amit Shah, then the BJP president.

Previously, on July 26, Gandhi denied the charges, labeling them as politically motivated. During the last court hearing on October 9, the statement of Mishra was recorded, and the court asked for evidence from the complainant. A warrant due to Gandhi's non-appearance was issued in December 2023, but he surrendered and secured bail in February 2024.

