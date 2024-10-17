Rs 38 Lakh Seizure: Jharkhand's Pre-Poll Clampdown
Around Rs 38 lakh has been seized in Jharkhand following the announcement of assembly polls. The money was confiscated by various state departments including the police and tax authorities. The elections are scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20 with counting on November 23.
Around Rs 38 lakh in cash has been seized in Jharkhand since the assembly election announcement, officials reported on Friday. The polls are set for November 13 and 20, with the counting slated for November 23.
The state's police department alone accounted for a Rs 17.60 lakh seizure, while the excise department seized Rs 8.72 lakh and the state Goods and Services Tax/Commercial Tax Department seized Rs 7.26 lakh. The Railway Protection Force added Rs 4.1 lakh to the total.
The highest cash recovery was from Palamu, amounting to Rs 16.53 lakh, followed by Ranchi at Rs 9.65 lakh. Filing for nominations for 43 constituencies opening on Friday marks the start of phase one of the elections, targeting a total of 2.60 crore eligible voters.
