Left Menu

Escape from Shriram Industrial Orphanage: Nine Girls Flee

Nine girls escaped from Shriram Industrial Orphanage early Friday. Two have been recovered while searches for the remaining seven are ongoing. The escape occurred through the bathroom skylight. Police, led by ACP Brajnarayan Singh, are searching railway and bus stations and have contacted their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:00 IST
Escape from Shriram Industrial Orphanage: Nine Girls Flee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine minor girls managed an audacious escape from the Shriram Industrial Orphanage in the early hours of Friday, authorities reported. Police successfully recovered two of them, but the search for the remaining seven continues.

The escapees are believed to have cut through the lattice of the bathroom skylight to make their way out. Assistant Commissioner of Police Brajnarayan Singh confirmed these details and highlighted the ongoing search efforts.

Authorities are actively locating the missing girls, who are natives of nearby districts, by contacting families and conducting searches at bus and railway stations as well as other public venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024