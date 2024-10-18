Escape from Shriram Industrial Orphanage: Nine Girls Flee
Nine girls escaped from Shriram Industrial Orphanage early Friday. Two have been recovered while searches for the remaining seven are ongoing. The escape occurred through the bathroom skylight. Police, led by ACP Brajnarayan Singh, are searching railway and bus stations and have contacted their families.
Nine minor girls managed an audacious escape from the Shriram Industrial Orphanage in the early hours of Friday, authorities reported. Police successfully recovered two of them, but the search for the remaining seven continues.
The escapees are believed to have cut through the lattice of the bathroom skylight to make their way out. Assistant Commissioner of Police Brajnarayan Singh confirmed these details and highlighted the ongoing search efforts.
Authorities are actively locating the missing girls, who are natives of nearby districts, by contacting families and conducting searches at bus and railway stations as well as other public venues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
