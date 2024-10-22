Supreme Court Deliberates on Madrasa Education Act Verdict

The Supreme Court reserved its decision on Tuesday regarding the pleas contesting the Allahabad High Court's ruling, which labeled the 2004 Uttar Pradesh madrasa law unconstitutional for infringing on secularism principles.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, presided over the hearing, engaging with a team of lawyers for eight petitioners and Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, for two days.

Senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, Menaka Guruswamy, Mukul Rohatgi, P Chidambaram, and Guru Krishna Kumar presented arguments for various litigants. The hearing follows a March 22 ruling declaring the act unconstitutional, prompting the Supreme Court to temporarily halt the High Court's decision on April 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)