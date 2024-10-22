Left Menu

Revamping Recruitment and Resources: Himachal's Strategic Moves

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has overhauled recruitment criteria for Van Mitra, eliminated personal interviews, and formed a sub-committee to review parking facilities. Plans include alignment with eco-tourism policies, bolstering disaster response, expanding EV infrastructure, and sanctioning new educational and policing posts across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant measures in recruitment and infrastructure, eliminating the personal interview process for the Van Mitra posts in the forest department, marking an essential step toward transparent and efficient hiring.

In addition to focusing on hiring practices, the Cabinet addressed urban challenges, proposing a sub-committee to evaluate parking facilities in Shimla. Eco-tourism policies were also updated to reflect amendments in the Forest Conservation Act, furthering sustainable tourism goals in the region.

Transitioning its focus to energy and transport, the Cabinet approved private partnerships for expanding electric vehicle charging stations and established new posts in education, healthcare, law enforcement, and emergency response across the state to enhance public services and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

