Revamping Recruitment and Resources: Himachal's Strategic Moves

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant measures in recruitment and infrastructure, eliminating the personal interview process for the Van Mitra posts in the forest department, marking an essential step toward transparent and efficient hiring.

In addition to focusing on hiring practices, the Cabinet addressed urban challenges, proposing a sub-committee to evaluate parking facilities in Shimla. Eco-tourism policies were also updated to reflect amendments in the Forest Conservation Act, furthering sustainable tourism goals in the region.

Transitioning its focus to energy and transport, the Cabinet approved private partnerships for expanding electric vehicle charging stations and established new posts in education, healthcare, law enforcement, and emergency response across the state to enhance public services and infrastructure.

