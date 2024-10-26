Left Menu

Odisha's Rapid Response: From Cyclone Defense to Restoration

The Odisha government is focusing on restoration efforts after Cyclone Dana, which caused significant damage to crops and infrastructure. With relief operations underway, officials are prioritizing rehabilitation for affected residents, and assessments for compensation are set to begin as soon as conditions allow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:09 IST
Odisha's Rapid Response: From Cyclone Defense to Restoration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is intensifying restoration efforts following Cyclone Dana, which made landfall on Friday and led to substantial damage across the region. According to officials, the cyclone has weakened, and the immediate focus is on restoring public facilities and supporting affected residents.

Villages in Balasore and Bhadrak are experiencing flash floods. The Odisha Fire Service has been actively rescuing residents, with the state urging evacuations near the Budhbalang River due to rising water levels. Restoration of essential services, particularly electricity, has reached about 90% completion.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized the importance of accurate damage assessments to ensure timely and equitable compensation. As preliminary evaluations suggest widespread crop and housing damage across 14 districts, the state is poised for immediate aid disbursement based on upcoming district reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024