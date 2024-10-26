Odisha's Rapid Response: From Cyclone Defense to Restoration
The Odisha government is focusing on restoration efforts after Cyclone Dana, which caused significant damage to crops and infrastructure. With relief operations underway, officials are prioritizing rehabilitation for affected residents, and assessments for compensation are set to begin as soon as conditions allow.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government is intensifying restoration efforts following Cyclone Dana, which made landfall on Friday and led to substantial damage across the region. According to officials, the cyclone has weakened, and the immediate focus is on restoring public facilities and supporting affected residents.
Villages in Balasore and Bhadrak are experiencing flash floods. The Odisha Fire Service has been actively rescuing residents, with the state urging evacuations near the Budhbalang River due to rising water levels. Restoration of essential services, particularly electricity, has reached about 90% completion.
Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized the importance of accurate damage assessments to ensure timely and equitable compensation. As preliminary evaluations suggest widespread crop and housing damage across 14 districts, the state is poised for immediate aid disbursement based on upcoming district reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
